Vermonters Age 70 and Older Can Now Make COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments
People who are age 70 and older can now make their appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Going online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible. Once at the MyVaccine website, people are asked to create an account, then log in to make their appointment.
Around 18,800 Vermonters age 70-74 made appointments Tuesday through the state’s registration system – nearly 57% of those eligible – the first day vaccination was expanded to that age group. We continue to provide vaccine to those age 75 and older as well.
Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment. In addition, Walgreens has now joined Kinney Drugs as a participating pharmacy providing vaccinations. Find links to make an appointment through those pharmacies at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878. The call center is open Monday to Friday 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
We did experience periods of high call volumes Tuesday and appreciate your patience as we work to ensure all Vermonters who are eligible get an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine.
Vermont will follow new CDC guidance for vaccinated people exposed to someone with COVID-19
Vermont will follow CDC’s new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The CDC says these people do not need to quarantine, as long as they:
- Are fully vaccinated (had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and two weeks have passed)
- Are within 3 months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine
- Have not had any COVID-19 symptoms since the exposure.
However, vaccinated inpatients and residents in health care settings will still need to quarantine if they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19.
State officials said at Tuesday’s press conference they are not yet making changes to travel-related quarantine for fully vaccinated people but are considering next steps.
Help curb spread of COVID-19 by getting tested
Getting tested for COVID-19 is a critical tool to slowing the spread of the virus. The sooner you know if you have the virus, the sooner you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.
There are now even more sites available around the state to get tested, with more open daily. Make an appointment for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/testing. (You will need to create an account first.)
Many test sites now allow Vermonters to take their own samples using a short swab in your nose. Watch a new video to learn how easy it is to do!
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
In Vermont, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths occurred in December, when 71 people died. Learn more about COVID-19 death data in Vermont in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 16, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
53
(13,917 total)
Currently hospitalized
37
Hospitalized in ICU
12
Hospitalized under investigation
5
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.6%
People tested
319,510
Total tests
977,567
Total people recovered
10,803
Deaths+
191
Travelers monitored
217
Contacts monitored
188
People completed monitoring
13,122
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 16, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
78,206
(14% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
37,452
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our Resources web page,