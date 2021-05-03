Watch our social media feeds for walk-in vaccination opportunities!
More COVID-19 vaccine clinics have begun accepting “walk-ins” to get a vaccine without an appointment.
Watch our @healthvermont social media feeds or check our website to see if there are any near you or near someone you know! Then, share away! Thanks for helping spread the word.
Vaccine appointments are also available across the state for all Vermonters 16 and older, so if you haven’t yet made yours, sign up today! If you later book a vaccination that’s more convenient for you, please be sure to cancel the original appointment.
Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment through the state registration system or a pharmacy. If you can’t make an appointment online or need help, contact the call center at 855-722-7878.
Vermont now has new outdoor mask and gathering requirements
As of May 1, when you are outdoors, masks are only required when you’re in a crowd or with multiple households where you can’t keep a 6-foot distance from others. Masks are still required in indoor public spaces. This guidance applies whether you are vaccinated or not.
Also starting May 1, there are new limits on gatherings, including social gatherings at a private residence and events at a venue. For indoor gatherings, there can be one unvaccinated person per 100 square feet up to 150 unvaccinated people (whichever is less), plus any number of fully vaccinated people. For outdoor gatherings, there can be 300 unvaccinated people, plus any number of fully vaccinated people.
Whether you traveled or have symptoms, COVID-19 testing is available
Remember, if you are unvaccinated (including children) and traveled outside the state, you must have a COVID-19 test within 3 days of returning to Vermont. For more details, visit our website.
And if you have any symptom, no matter how mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.
If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing.
Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick. If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy!
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on May 3, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
31
(23,158 total)
Currently hospitalized
15
Hospitalized in ICU
4
Hospitalized under investigation
1
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.1%
People tested
382,134
Total tests
1,592,996
Total people recovered
20,586
Deaths
248
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on May 1, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
340,715
(62.3% of 16+ population)
Total people who have completed vaccination
238,764
(43.7% of 16+ population)
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.