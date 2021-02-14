COVID-19 Vaccination Expands to Vermonters Age 70 and Older on February 16
Starting 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, people in Vermont who are age 70 and older will be able to make their appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Going online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible. Once at the MyVaccine website, people are asked to create an account. Vermonters age 70 and older can then log in to make their appointment.
The Health Department reports that more than 33,500 people in the 75 and older age group have made appointments to be vaccinated. Approximately 19,000 Vermonters in that age group have received at least their first dose.
Everyone can create an account now, but people who are newly eligible (age 70-74) must wait until Tuesday to make their appointment for vaccination. People 75 and older do not need to wait to make appointments.
If you already have an account because you were tested for COVID-19 through a Health Department site, use the same account to make your appointment. Family members and friends are encouraged to assist their loved ones with the online system as needed.
Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment. In addition, Walgreens has now joined Kinney Drugs as a participating pharmacy and is administering vaccine in 20 locations. To make an appointment at Walgreens, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or go directly to its website at walgreens.com.
Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878. The call center is open Monday to Friday 8:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Vermont will follow new CDC guidance for vaccinated people exposed to someone with COVID-19
Health Commissioner Mark Levine said at Friday’s press conference that Vermont will follow CDC’s new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The CDC says these people do not need to quarantine, as long as they:
- Are fully vaccinated (had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and two weeks have passed)
- Are within 3 months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine
- Have not had any COVID-19 symptoms since the exposure.
“This means that if you fit these criteria – meaning first and foremost that you have been vaccinated – and you come into contact with a COVID-positive person, you no longer need to quarantine,” Dr. Levine said. “There is an exception, however, for vaccinated inpatients and residents in healthcare settings — they still need to quarantine.”
“I can share today that Vermont will follow this new guidance about quarantine. This is great news, and shows we believe vaccination not only protects you from getting infected in those 90 days but also that you won’t be able to spread the virus either,” Dr. Levine said.
He emphasized, however, that we are not yet making any changes to travel-related quarantine for fully vaccinated people.
“We are being thoughtful about it and exploring its impact,” he said.
Help curb spread of COVID-19 by getting tested
Getting tested for COVID-19 is a critical tool to slowing the spread of the virus. The sooner you know if you have the virus, the sooner you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.
There are now even more sites available around the state to get tested, with more open daily. Make an appointment for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/testing. (You will need to create an account first.)
Many test sites now allow Vermonters to take their own samples using a short swab in your nose. Watch a new video to learn how easy it is to do!
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
In Vermont, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths occurred in December, when 71 people died. Learn more about COVID-19 death data in Vermont in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 12, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
162
(13,415 total)
Currently hospitalized
47
Hospitalized in ICU
11
Hospitalized under investigation
2
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.7%
People tested
315,851
Total tests
961,542
Total people recovered
10,331
Deaths+
189
Travelers monitored
215
Contacts monitored
178
People completed monitoring
12,995
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 11, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
69,805
(12.5% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
32,622
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
