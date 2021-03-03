New vaccination opportunities available for eligible Vermonters
Vermonters age 65 and older can sign up to get vaccinated this Sunday March 7 at a large-scale vaccination event held by Kinney Drugs at Spaulding High School in Barre. About 1,100 doses of vaccine are anticipated to be available.
You must register for the event by visiting: https://kinneydrugs.as.me/BarrePopup.
If you have already made an appointment at another clinic but would like to get vaccinated sooner, you can still register for the Barre event – but please CANCEL your original appointment in the system where you made it. Cancellations and unplanned no-shows could result in spoiled vaccine doses.
If you need to cancel your appointment, please do as soon as possible. If it was made on the Health Department website, you’ll need to log in to your account and cancel it there. If you have trouble canceling, call 855-722-7878.
The state is also partnering with the Vermont National Guard to administer vaccines. The first of these events was held today at the Doubletree Hotel in South Burlington and will continue through March 7. As many as 400 doses will be administered per day. Next week, the Guard efforts will expand to the Barre and Springfield areas.
These events will be open to eligible Vermonters by appointment. To schedule your appointment, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
We also plan to activate an even larger contingent of the National Guard on March 15 to provide more vaccination opportunities as the supply increases later this month.
In addition, Walmart will start vaccinations this week at its six stores in Vermont. People will register for appointments at these new sites through the Health Department website and call center.
The department and all of state government greatly appreciates the support of the Vermont National Guard in protecting the health of Vermonters through vaccination.
More COVID-19 testing added in Franklin County, Stowe
The Missisquoi Valley Rescue is holding additional COVID-19 testing in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases seen across Franklin County. The tests are free and there is no registration.
Tests will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Hours for all locations and days are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 4: Enosburg Falls – Enosburg Opera House, Parking Lot, 123 Depot St., Enosburg Falls
Monday, March 8: Franklin – Location to be determined
Tuesday, March 9: Alburgh – Alburgh Fire Department Bingo Hall, 60 Firehouse Rd., Alburgh
In Stowe, testing will be held this weekend at Stowe High School, 413 Barrows Road.
Saturday, March 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Register online at healthvermont.gov/testing or walk-in.
Remember, knowing if you carry the virus means you can act to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19. If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to the virus, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested!
Visit healthvermont.gov/testing to find test sites throughout the state. Testing is free to all, and many sites now let you take your own sample using a short swab in your nose.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
One in 7 cases of COVID-19 are among Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). Rates of COVID-19 are two times higher for BIPOC compared with white non-Hispanic residents. View our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight to learn more about the 1,742 Vermont resident cases who are Asian, African American or Black, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Hispanic or race other than white.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 3, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Number
New cases* 115, (15,487 total)
Currently hospitalized, 23
Hospitalized in ICU, 5
Hospitalized under investigation, 1
Percent Positive (7-day average) 1.4%
People tested, 332,411, Total tests, 1,083,198
Total people recovered, 12,842
Deaths+, 207
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine, 107,750
(19.5% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
59,326