More than 18,600 Vermonters Age 65 and Older Make Appointments for Vaccine
On the day eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine expanded broadly to Vermonters age 65 and older Monday, more than 18,600 people made appointments to get vaccinated through the Health Department’s online registration system.
The 65-69 age group includes about 42,000 Vermonters.
If you or your loved one is eligible and have not made your appointment, please visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make one today! There are enough appointments available for everyone who is eligible. Anyone who has previously been eligible to receive a vaccine continues to be eligible.
Weekend Milestone
As of Saturday, more than 100,000 people in Vermont have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine, with more people getting theirs every day. Every person vaccinated makes our little state that much safer. Keep it up, VT!
Slow the Spread of COVID-19 — Get Tested!
As the state moves forward with its vaccination program, it continues to be equally important that people know if they have the virus – and the only way to know is to be tested.
Visit healthvermont.gov/testing to find a nearby test site. You can make an appointment or just walk in!
Knowing if you carry the virus means you can act to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19. If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to the virus, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested!
There are more than enough testing supplies and opportunities throughout the state. Testing is free to all, and many sites now let you take your own sample using a short swab in your nose
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
One in 7 cases of COVID-19 are among Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). Rates of COVID-19 are two times higher for BIPOC compared with white non-Hispanic residents. View our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight to learn more about the 1,742 Vermont resident cases who are Asian, African American or Black, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Hispanic or race other than white.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 1, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
85
(15,284 total)
Currently hospitalized
24
Hospitalized in ICU
8
Hospitalized under investigation
5
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.4%
People tested
331,605
Total tests
1,076,259
Total people recovered
12,626
Deaths+
205
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
100,549
(18.1% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
53,527
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our Resources web page.