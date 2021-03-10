Vaccine Appointments for Vermonters age 16+ with High-Risk Health Conditions People age 16 and older with certain high-risk health conditions can make appointments for COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow (Thursday, March 11) at 8:15 a.m.
Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment for yourself or someone in your care. You’ll also find videos and other information to help you prepare to make your appointment. If registering online is not an option, you can make an appointment by calling (855) 722-7878.
Please note: You do NOT need a doctor’s note or proof of a health condition to sign up. You will be asked for information about a health care provider you see for your condition, but you can still make an appointment if you do not have a health care provider.
Vaccine Dashboard Update – New Look, More Detail
Our COVID-19 vaccine dashboard has a new look and more detailed data for Vermonters! On the main summary page, you can now find race/ethnicity data by county. Click the “Show race detail button,” and just hover over a percentage on the table or click on a county on the map to get the data.
You can also click the button to see data “By Age, Sex, Race and Ethnicity” to see detailed statewide data. Also newly added is race/ethnicity by two age groups (16-64 and 65+). You can also filter age and sex by county or counties.
The dashboard includes the number of doses received, total people started, total people completed, percentage of overall progress and percentage completed. Data includes the vaccines available in Vermont (currently, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson). More detailed definitions are listed in notes below the dashboard.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on March 10, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine 130,337
(23.7% of population) Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
70,557
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Orleans County Covid-19 Cases
Cases: 617 cases
Deaths: 7
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on March 10, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases*
80
(16,371 total)
Currently hospitalized
32
Hospitalized in ICU
3
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.7%
People tested
338,244
Total tests
1,142,260
Total people recovered
13,692
Deaths+
211
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
