Vermont marks 1.5 million COVID-19 tests performed
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, recognized the incredible progress of Vermont’s testing capabilities at Tuesday’s press conference, as the state surpassed 1.5 million tests performed, with more than 372,000 people tested.
“It is really Vermonters who have helped us reach this point — your willingness to get tested, and your understanding of why it is so important, have been essential to slowing the spread of the virus,” Dr. Levine said. “Now, we are finally in a place where testing is highly accessible. It’s still free, and easy to do.”
Dr. Levine said that we expect Vermonters will continue to use this critical tool under Vermont’s new travel policy, which requires a test within 3 days of travel for anyone who is unvaccinated. In addition, anyone with a possible exposure to the virus or with a possible COVID-19 symptom should get also tested and stay home and away from others while they wait for their result.
See where to get tested and what to expect. Visit healthvermont.gov/covid19-testing.
CDC data shows cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people are very rare
Dr. Levine also shared new data Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about “vaccine breakthrough” cases – situations where people wh.
“Like with other vaccines, there will be some people who get sick, even though the vaccines are working as expected,” Dr. Levine said. “Because, as effective as they are, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness. So, there may be some people who get COVID-19 even once they are fully vaccinated, but this is a very small percentage.”
According to the CDC, as of April 13, 2021, more than 75 million people in the U.S. had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since December 14, 2020. During the same time, CDC received 5,814 reports of vaccine breakthrough infections from 43 U.S. states and territories — a rate of 0.007%.
Just 7% (396) of people with breakthrough infections were known to be hospitalized and 1% (74) died.
Because this U.S. data relies on voluntary reporting from state health departments it is likely not a complete picture, and there may be breakthrough cases not identified because some people don’t get tested, Dr. Levine said.
In Vermont, 125 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
“It is important to note these are still rare events,” Dr. Levine said. “This is even more evidence that these vaccines are highly effective, and, in the unlikely event a person develops a breakthrough case, the evidence is quite clear – the episode will be on the mild end of the disease spectrum.”
“This is a reminder of why we need to get this pandemic under control, and get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, to lower the risk of spread to anyone,” he said. “In the meantime, we all need to keep up our prevention efforts — wearing masks, keeping a distance and avoiding crowds — in public until we are closer to our goal.”
Learn more from the CDC about the small possibility of COVID-19 illness after vaccination.
Dashboard will not be updated today (Tuesday)
Due to an update to the data system taking place today, the COVID-19 Dashboard will not be updated on Tuesday, April 20. The dashboard will still be accessible. Current figures, including a summary of the skipped day, will be provided again on Wednesday.
Dr. Levine addresses common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in new video
“As a physician, fundamentally, science is everything,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD in a new Health Department video. In his uniquely plain-spoken and relatable manner, Dr. Levine address common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, including side effects, safety, and his reasons for getting vaccinated.
Information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause available in multiple languages
Visit our Multilingual Resources web page to find new videos about the pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, created by the Multilingual Task Force. Written materials are also available in Spanish, Arabic, Somali, Nepali, Swahili, Burmese, Vietnamese, and French.
The videos are available in Spanish, Arabic, Burmese, French, Kirundi, Maay Maay, Nepali, Somali, Swahili, and Vietnamese. They are also available on the Multilingual Task Force’s YouTube page.
Feel free to share with community partners who may find them useful!
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on April 20, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
295,128
(53.9% of population)
Total people who have completed vaccination
201,378
(36.8% of population)
Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.