Walgreens Offers Vaccine to Vermonters 65 and Older Starting Today
The Health Department announced that Vermonters age 65 and older can make an appointment at Walgreens to get their COVID-19 vaccination starting today, in advance of the statewide clinics for this age group that begin on March 1.
There were early delays in Walgreens updating its systems to accommodate the new age group, but those issues have now been resolved.
Anyone age 65 and older can go online to Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) to make an appointment to be vaccinated. There are no walk-ins, appointments must be scheduled.
As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walgreens received an unanticipated increase in the amount of 4,300 first doses, directly from the Centers for Disease Control.
Walgreens worked with state officials to offer these doses to the next age group sooner for its available appointments, held Thursdays through the weekend. This will allow the state to offer more of its supply to the currently eligible Vermonters, helping to reach as many people as possible.
The Health Department announced last week that Vermonters 65 years old and above will be able to make an appointment online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine starting at 8:15 a.m. on March 1. Everyone who has previously been eligible to receive a vaccine continues to be eligible and can make their appointments now.
Read the press release.
New travel and gatherings guidance for fully vaccinated people
Under Vermont’s updated guidance, people who are fully vaccinated may now:
Gather with one other household at time.
People who are fully vaccinated may also travel to Vermont and return from out of state travel without quarantine restrictions.
“Fully vaccinated” means 14 days have passed since your final dose.
These changes come following updates to CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people who meet the criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Wondering if you need to quarantine under new guidelines? Use this new chart to find out!
Get more information about vaccination, quarantine, and more in our Frequently Asked Questions.
Slow the Spread of COVID-19 — Get Tested!
As the state moves forward with its vaccination program, it continues to be equally important that people know if they have the virus – and the only way to know is to be tested.
Visit healthvermont.gov/testing to find a nearby test site. You can make an appointment or just walk in!
Knowing if you carry the virus means you can act to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19. If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to the virus, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested!
There are more than enough testing supplies and opportunities throughout the state. Testing is free to all, and many sites now let you take your own sample using a short swab in your nose.
If you’re a close contact of someone with COVID-19, you can use this timeline to help guide when to get tested.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
According to current data, people are more likely to get COVID-19 through close contact to another case, and less likely to be associated with an outbreak. While we are still seeing outbreaks across the state, they are not as impactful as they were in October and early November. Learn more in in our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 25, 2021
Data is updated daily.
NOTE: Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard, as our COVID-19 reporting evolves to share the most relevant information. We continue to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
Description
Number
New cases*
66
(14,840 total)
Currently hospitalized
28
Hospitalized in ICU
11
Hospitalized under investigation
2
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.6%
People tested
327,769
Total tests
1,033,554
Total people recovered
12,135
Deaths+
203
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on February 25, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Description
Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
94,949
(17.1% of population)
Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)
48,839