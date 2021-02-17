Vaccinations in the NEK
Now available for people 70 years of age and older. Create an account to get your appointment here: https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration
For help or technical assistance: Please call the Vermont Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at (802) 863-7240
Mask Order In Effect at the Border
U.S. Customs & Border Protection is enforcing a new requirement that all travelers wear face masks when entering facilities at the ports of entry. It applies to anyone crossing the Canadian border in order to conduct essential business. Travelers are not required to wear a mask while in their vehicles when pulling up to a customs booth for primary inspection. The international border has been closed for nearly eleven months and the challenge to reopen during the pandemic continues to be both technical and political.
PPP Re-opened on January 11th
The Paycheck Protection Program is offering borrowers two applications: First Draw for new borrowers; Second Draw for any business that received a PPP in 2020. The Program continues to prioritize Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses (through March 31, 2021). Community lending Institutions (such as Credit Unions, Farm Credit System Institutions, VEDA, and Insured Depository Institutions) are taking more strides to improve the program. If you want to apply for a First Draw PPP and your local lending institution is not offering these loans, call the Vermont SBA office at (802) 828-4422. For more information about changes to the Program, visit the SBA website for guidance SBA PPP.
PPP Forgiveness Webinars
SBA's Vermont District Office has conducted ongoing weekly PPP Forgiveness Webinars. Access information is provided below - join on your computer or mobile app. Need help? Susan Mazza, Deputy District Director Susan.mazza@sba.gov
Tuesdays 11:30 am-1:00 pm Click Open TEAMS app / or Call in (audio only) 1-202-765-1264 Phone Conference ID 986 011 495#
Wednesdays 9:00 - 10:30 am Open TEAMS app / or Call in (audio only) 1-202-765-1264 Phone Conference ID 984 055 02#
EIDL Application Deadline Extended
As a result of the Dec. 27th COVID-19 Relief Bill, the deadline to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for working capital to small businesses, sole proprietors, independent contractors and non-profits from a wide array of business sectors has been extended to December 31, 2021. SBA Disaster Assistance - EIDL
Update: Unemployment Insurance Benefits Extended
The VT Department of Labor has extended unemployment insurance benefits as authorized by the December bipartisan Federal Relief Bill. The extension of unemployment programs, first authorized through the CARES Act in March 2020, includes relief for self-employed and independent contractors. Read a summary of the changes from VT Department of Labor Here, and a helpful explanation about Vermont's current benefits from Vermont Legal Aid Here. For DOL updates on the 1099 mailing and improper data release,
Resource Websites
VT Department of Labor (DOL) The DOL website contains important information for employees, employers, job openings, workforce development and training opportunities. http://Labor.Vermont.gov. VDOL is available to assist businesses with virtual job fairs. For more information contact Kinsley Sicard at Kinsley.Sicard@vermont.gov.
VT Agency of Commerce & Community Development (ACCD) Visit the website for Recovery Resources and information for businesses, communities, and individuals.
VT Manufacturing Extension Center Vermont's go-to resource for manufacturing has a COVID-19 Resource webpage www.vmec.org.
USDA Rural Development Visit rd.usda.gov/coronavirus for COVID-19 Resources for Rural Communities.
Local Resources NVDA (www.nvda.net); NCIC (www.ncic.org); and the NEK Collaborative (www.nekcollaborative.org) All distribute up-to-date information on business and recovery resources and opportunities available in the region. Visit the websites and reach out by phone, email or Zoom.