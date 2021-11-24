Six new cases of COVID-19 were detected at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport. Three of the cases were identified in the incarcerated population and two among staff in outbreak testing conducted on November 22. One additional staff member tested positive in outside testing.
A total of 27 incarcerated individuals and 11 staff have tested positive in the NSCF outbreak, which began on November 10. There are now a total of 22 active incarcerated cases and nine active staff cases at NSCF; five individuals and two staff have been medically cleared of the virus. The facility remains on full lockdown and contact tracing on the new positives is underway. Further testing dates are being scheduled in partnership with Vermont Department of Health (VDH).
Active outbreaks are declared at two Vermont facilities: NSCF and Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, where two staff and two incarcerated individuals are currently COVID-positive. Statewide there are currently 26 positive incarcerated cases and 14 positive staff cases across six correctional facilities.