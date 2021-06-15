First in the nation to reach 80% vaccination rate, Vermont looks ahead
Twenty-four hours after he announced Vermont had reached its goal of 80% of Vermonters receiving at least one dose of vaccine, and lifting all state pandemic restrictions, Governor Phil Scott said the state is “not letting up.”
At his Tuesday press conference, the Governor said that although our strategy will evolve as we move into a new phase, “the people we vaccinate tomorrow are just as important as those we vaccinated yesterday.” Gov. Scott said his administration’s goal is to continue the work of meeting people where they are, making shots as accessible as possible.
The Governor also announced that the State of Emergency – which has been in place since March 13, 2020 – will be allowed to expire at midnight tonight. In it’s place will be a separate Executive Order. The Order includes provisions to maintain the National Guard’s Active State Service status, extend Vermont’s access to Federal funding for expanded emergency housing and feeding programs. The Order also serves as a bridge allowing restaurants and bars to continue serving drinks to go. Legislation passed this year provides for this but does not go into effect until July 1.
Moving forward, not losing ground
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD at the press conference said that even when we hit a significant milestone as we did when we reached our 80% goal, we must all continue to do everything we can to ensure that we don’t lose ground.
“Low incidence rates are not the same as zero,” said Dr. Levine. Speaking to the nearly one in five people eligible to be vaccinated but who have yet to take that step, Dr. Levine appealed to these Vermonters to visit our website for answers to their questions about the vaccine, “or talk to a friend, a loved one, or your doctor, and find your reason to get vaccinated.”
Dr. Levine cited the increasing number of cases associated with what is called the Delta variant, first identified in India, as an important reason to get vaccinated. This variant – which accounts for about 10% of cases in the U.S., and more than 90% of new cases in the United Kingdom – is showing traits of being far more contagious and potentially more dangerous than the more common strains circulating. Three cases of this variant have been identified in Vermont.
“How do we stop it? We all know that answer – vaccination – with a hefty side of continued prevention measures like hand washing and staying home if you’re sick,” Dr. Levine said.
Dr. Levine finished by reminding people that masks are still recommended for children older than age 2 and up to age 12, a group who cannot currently be vaccinated. He said, however, that we may get to a point, perhaps fairly soon, the risk of transmission and illness are low enough to warrant a change in that recommendation.
Wide range of vaccination options continue to be available
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced that nearly 60 vaccination clinics are planned this week throughout Vermont. People can visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find one of the many nearby, fast and free vaccination opportunities available.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
New vaccination options are being added regularly, so if one doesn’t work out, keep checking back. It’s easy to find one that fits your schedule and preferences.
New Health Department videos showcase why Vermonters ultimately got vaccinated
The Health Department has launched a new ad campaign featuring real Vermonters who came to walk-in clinics and agreed to share their reasons for getting vaccinated. Check them out here!
The videos -- which are now airing on TV and radio, as well as on YouTube and other streaming venues -- are unique in that, at first, the people featured weren’t “all in” on getting vaccinated. They still had questions or wanted to see how other people they knew did.
These Vermonters describe their concerns and how or why they overcame them, some by doing their research into the vaccines, and others deciding to move forward in order to protect their loved ones.
Watch and share these stories about why these fellow Vermonters ultimately chose to get vaccinated.
You can also find inspiring videos featuring people from around the state talking about what they look forward to once they get vaccinated, and several with Dr. Levine discussing vaccine safety and effectiveness. Visit our YouTube channel atyoutube.com/user/HealthVermont for these and many other important public health topics.
Vermont Vaccination Data
Find Health Department vaccine data– including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity – at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
Find more COVID-19 Activity data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Data as of 12 p.m. on June 15, 2021:
Description
Number
New cases
8
(24,339 total)
Currently hospitalized
1
Hospitalized in ICU
0
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
0.7%
People tested
398,117
Total tests
1,713,866
Total people recovered
23,752
Deaths
256