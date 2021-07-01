This will be the COVID-19 Update’s final issue
After nearly 16 months, today will be the final issue of this COVID-19 Update. It has been a valuable tool to share information with the media, state and national partners throughout this response. We will continue to keep everyone informed through our regular communication channels, including news releases, social media @healthvermont and our website, healthvermont.gov. You can continue to access daily cases and other data, updated regularly, on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard and the COVID-19 activity on the Vermont Dashboard.
Thank you for staying informed throughout the COVID-19 response!
Free, convenient, walk-in clinics available through the Fourth of July weekend
New walk-in clinics available across Vermont throughout the holiday weekend, including at the Johnson Skate Park, Barton Fairground, Stowe Independence Day celebration, and more.
“Even with our state’s high vaccination rate, we still need as many Vermonters as possible to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” Gov. Phil Scott said, in a press release. “If you’re not yet vaccinated, I encourage you to join the vast majority of your fellow Vermonters and find a clinic near you. Every Vermonter vaccinated puts us in a better position to continue to build on the progress we’ve made into the fall and winter. It’s free, quick and easy, and there is no better time than now.”
You can find a list of walk-in clinics for this weekend and more at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around Vermont are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco.
Celebrate the Fourth of July safely!
Enjoy the coming Fourth of July weekend, as we celebrate all the things we can now do together again — thanks to the vaccine. In addition to getting vaccinated, there are still steps you can take to stay safe this weekend and this summer:
Wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, even on cloudy days. Protect yourself with a hat with a wide brim, sunglasses and long-sleeves and pants when you can.
Always wear a life jacket for boating and water sports.
Know what cyanobacteria looks like (also known as blue-green algae) in the water.
Check yourself for ticks after you go outside! Use an EPA-registered insect repellent on skin and treat clothes with permethrin. Be Tick Smart!
Keep food safe during your BBQs and picnics. Clean, Separate, Cook & Chill!
The weather may be cooling off right now, but when it does heat up again, drink more fluids than usual, take extra breaks from strenuous activities, seek shade and cool indoor locations, and check-in on loved ones and neighbors.
Never leave children, people with disabilities, older adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Look Before You Lock!
Get more summer safety tips.
Vermont Vaccination Data
Find Health Department vaccine data– including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity – at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
Find more COVID-19 Activity data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Data as of 12 p.m. on July 1, 2021:
Orleans County:
Description
Number
New cases
2
(24,412 total)
Currently hospitalized
5
Hospitalized in ICU
2
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
0.4%
People tested
403,216
Total tests
1,735,026
Total people recovered
24,020
Deaths
257