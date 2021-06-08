If your child is 12 or older, keep them safe and healthy by getting them vaccinated
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, at Tuesday’s press conference urged parents and caregivers of children over age 12 to get them vaccinated so they can finish the school year strong.
Kids can “get back to their friends, sports, camps, and vacations — without having to worry about being exposed to the virus and having to quarantine — and can be protected for the beginning of the next school year,” Dr. Levine said.
Dr. Levine encouraged parents to seek out the Pfizer vaccine at your local pharmacy or walk-in clinics around the state, which can be found at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
“I know the approval for this age group is more recent, but let me assure parents, caregivers, and these young Vermonters -- clinical studies show the vaccines are safe and effective for 12- to 17-year-olds,” Dr. Levine said. “Any short-term side effects from the vaccine appear to be similar to what adults may experience. And we have the benefit of data from millions of adults that have now vaccinated.”
“Simply put: We use vaccines to keep our children safe from so many diseases,” he said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is no different — it keeps them from getting sick from coronavirus. It means we don’t need to worry about the rare but real threat of a serious hospitalization, Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome or long COVID. And it means there is less chance of it spreading to others, including younger family members who can’t yet get vaccinated. Vaccines give them the immunity they need without the disease.”
More walk-in clinics for all ages are being added every day, including businesses, state parks, Jazz Fest and more! Learn where you can get a free vaccine near you without an appointment by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
See what all the fuss is about
Were you are one of the many people who saw our videos that showed real Vermonters talking about what they look forward to once they get vaccinated?
If not, or you just want to see them again (they’re good!), check out what your neighbors and fellow Vermonters have to say at our YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/HealthVermont.
In addition to those and several starring Dr. Levine discussing vaccine safety and effectiveness, there are many more on a number of other important public health topics!
Vermont Forward Vaccination Data
As of 12 p.m. on June 8, 2021
Note: This data is used to measure progress toward the Vermont Forward goal of 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated. When that point is reached, state COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Data is reported by the CDC and adjusted for duplicate reporting.
Description
Number
Percent of eligible Vermonters (12+) with at least one vaccine dose
79.4%
Number of Vermonters needed to reach goal
3,139
Find Health Department vaccine data, including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard:
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on June 8, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
13
(24,295 total)
Currently hospitalized
2
Hospitalized in ICU
1
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
0.8%
People tested
395,952
Total tests
1,705,027
Total people recovered
23,460
Deaths
256