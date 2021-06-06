With dozens of new walk-in clinics available this weekend, now is the perfect time to keep yourself safe and healthy for the summer (and beyond!) — by getting vaccinated.
There are hundreds of clinics around the state. You can even get your vaccine in many of the places you might already be going to this weekend — including Jazz Fest in Burlington, Capital City Farmer’s Market in Montpelier, the Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, and many state parks.
Most pharmacies around the state are also offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
As COVID-19 activity decreases in Vermont and the Health Department streamlines its COVID-19 data reporting, the Vermont Dashboard will now be updated Monday through Friday only. Data from Saturday and Sunday will be included when the dashboard is updated on Mondays.
This newsletter — the COVID-19 Daily Update — moves to twice weekly starting next week. The “COVID-19 Update” will be issued on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on June 8.
You can still find all the information you need on our website, healthvermont.gov, including:
COVID-19 activity
Vaccination information and data
Frequently Asked Questions
You can also sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update, access news releases on our website, and stay up to date on social media @healthvermont.
Members of the media will continue to be informed through news releases and can continue to send COVID-related inquiries to CV19media@vermont.gov.
Thank you for staying informed throughout this response!
Vermont Forward Vaccination Data
As of 12 p.m. on June 4, 2021
Note: This data is used to measure progress toward the Vermont Forward goal of 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated. When that point is reached, state COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Data is reported by the CDC and adjusted for duplicate reporting.
Description
Number
Percent of eligible Vermonters (12+) with at least one vaccine dose
78.6%
Number of Vermonters needed to reach goal
7,878
Find Health Department vaccine data, including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard:
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on June 4, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
12
(24,252 total)
Currently hospitalized
1
Hospitalized in ICU
0
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
0.8%
People tested
395,047
Total tests
1,701,291
Total people recovered
23,256
Deaths
256