With dozens of new walk-in clinics available this weekend, now is the perfect time to keep yourself safe and healthy for the summer (and beyond!) — by getting vaccinated.

 There are hundreds of clinics around the state. You can even get your vaccine in many of the places you might already be going to this weekend — including Jazz Fest in Burlington, Capital City Farmer’s Market in Montpelier, the Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, and many state parks.

 Most pharmacies around the state are also offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.

As COVID-19 activity decreases in Vermont and the Health Department streamlines its COVID-19 data reporting, the Vermont Dashboard will now be updated Monday through Friday only. Data from Saturday and Sunday will be included when the dashboard is updated on Mondays.

This newsletter — the COVID-19 Daily Update — moves to twice weekly starting next week. The “COVID-19 Update” will be issued on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on June 8.

 You can still find all the information you need on our website, healthvermont.gov, including:

 COVID-19 activity

Vaccination information and data

Frequently Asked Questions

 You can also sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update, access news releases on our website, and stay up to date on social media @healthvermont.

 Members of the media will continue to be informed through news releases and can continue to send COVID-related inquiries to CV19media@vermont.gov.

 Thank you for staying informed throughout this response!

Vermont Forward Vaccination Data

As of 12 p.m. on June 4, 2021

 Note: This data is used to measure progress toward the Vermont Forward goal of 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated. When that point is reached, state COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Data is reported by the CDC and adjusted for duplicate reporting.

 Description

Number

Percent of eligible Vermonters (12+) with at least one vaccine dose

78.6%

Number of Vermonters needed to reach goal

7,878

 Find Health Department vaccine data, including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard:

healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.

 COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on June 4, 2021

Data is updated daily.

 Description

Number

New cases

12

(24,252 total)

Currently hospitalized

1

Hospitalized in ICU

0

Hospitalized under investigation

0

Percent Positive (7-day average)

0.8%

People tested

395,047

Total tests

1,701,291

Total people recovered

23,256

Deaths

256

