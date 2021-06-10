New Health Department videos showcase why Vermonters ultimately got vaccinated
The Health Department has launched a new ad campaign featuring real Vermonters who came to walk-in clinics and agreed to share their reasons for getting vaccinated.
=
The videos -- which are now airing on TV and radio, as well as on YouTube and other streaming venues -- are unique in that, at first, the people featured weren’t “all in” on getting vaccinated. They still had questions or wanted to see how other people they knew did.
These Vermonters describe their concerns and how or why they overcame them, some by doing their research into the vaccines, and others deciding to move forward in order to protect their loved ones.
=
You can also find inspiring videos featuring people from around the state talking about what they look forward to once they get vaccinated, and several with Dr. Levine discussing vaccine safety and effectiveness. Visit our YouTube channel atyoutube.com/user/HealthVermont for these and many other important public health topics.
Get vaccinated at a State Park this weekend – or find another location near you!
New walk-in clinics available across Vermont throughout the weekend, including at numerous State parks as part of the annual Vermont Days Weekend. Getting vaccinated is free and easy, with no appointment needed. Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find a clinic near you, with some offering special incentives!
As of Thursday, 79.6% of eligible (12+) Vermonters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, which means 2,093 more people are needed to reach Governor Scott’s goal to vaccinate 80% of the eligible population. Gov. Phil Scott has said he will lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions when it is reached.
“We are so close to our goal, but we need those Vermonters who have put off their shots to help put us over the top. Now is the time, and the good news is it has never been easier,” said Governor Scott, in a press release Thursday.
In addition to events at parks, shopping centers, festivals, and town centers, most pharmacies around Vermont are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
“Every person we get vaccinated not only puts us closer to our 80% goal but also puts us in a better position for the Fall when we know cases may rise,” Gov. Scott said. “The more people vaccinated means even if that occurs, we can continue to see minimal hospitalizations and deaths, keep variants at bay and keep the pandemic phase of COVID in the rearview mirror.”
Vermont Forward Vaccination Data
As of 12 p.m. on June 10, 2021
Note: This data is used to measure progress toward the Vermont Forward goal of 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated. When that point is reached, state COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. Data is reported by the CDC and adjusted for duplicate reporting.
Description
Number
Percent of eligible Vermonters (12+) with at least one vaccine dose
79.6%
Number of Vermonters needed to reach goal
2,093
Find Health Department vaccine data, including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard:
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on June 10, 2021
Data is updated daily.
Description
Number
New cases
12
(24,314 total)
Currently hospitalized
2
Hospitalized in ICU
1
Hospitalized under investigation
0
Percent Positive (7-day average)
0.8%
People tested
396,594
Total tests
1,708,407
Total people recovered
23,549
Deaths
256
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
# # #