The effect the virus has on communities isn’t confined to businesses, schools and medical facilities. Places of worship must comply with the governor’s directives. Since the springtime the church community has adjusted in several ways.
Reverend Lawrence Wall said they started online services. Several of the Newport Church of God congregation are medical professionals who advised a cautious response.
The building was closed from mid March to June. The first day services were offered was on Father’s Day.
A team of nurses formed a COVID unit.
“We set up chairs six feet apart,” Reverend Wall said. “Sanitizing stations were created, and we took temperatures.”
On line services were a new wrinkle for the congregation. Past Sunday services were recorded and replayed on NEK-TV. Now YouTube has been added as a new venue. For parishioners without internet service copies are delivered to their homes.
In this new world parishioners have adjusted. In January of 2020, Lisa (Genco) Shelton passed away after a five year battle with stage 4 lung cancer. A gifted singer and daughter of the Reverend John and Ruth Genco, she teamed up with Mark Shelton traveling throughout New England to sing gospel, current hits, and Mark’s specialty, Elvis Presley.
It was a tough punch when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in mid March, Shelton adjusted. His late wife’s request Shelton continue to share a positive message turned to online to perform concerts multiple times a week. (Read more in The Newport Daily Express)