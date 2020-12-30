Earlier this month the Craftsbury Community Care Center reported an outbreak affecting 13 staff members and 15 residents. Board member Penelope Doherty confirmed the virus has affected a mix of staff and residents.
“Of the first group of positives one went to the hospital,” Doherty said. Most are recovering but one patient with pre-existing conditions passed away. She chose hospice care over treatment.
The good news is the number of new cases in Vermont has declined steadily since the end of November. Of the 500 counties in the New York/New England area tracked by state officials, eight of the ten lowest infection rates are Vermont counties.
As of Tuesday this week, 9800 Vermonters recived the first vaccine.
