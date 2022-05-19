MONTPELIER – Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner for the Department of Health, brought some somber news to Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference Tuesday.
“One million people have died due to Covid-19,” he said of the United States as a whole. “It’s truly staggering to contemplate the many lives taken by the virus, and even a higher number of people who bare the grief. Their lives are forever changed, buy the loss of a loved one.”
Levine also remembered the 654 Vermonters who died as of Tuesday from the illness.
“Even if we did not know them personally, each one was a family member, friend, and neighbor who mattered and can never be replaced,” he said.
Levine also spoke on Paxlovid. According to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, Paxlovid can be used for treating mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease. During the press conference, Levine said that last Friday, the state reached out to Vermont providers through the state’s health alert network in order to help decrease any barriers that may have existed in getting the treatment to Vermonters.
“We provided user-friendly tools to help in the decision-making process,” he said. “We encouraged clinicians to prescribe, even if symptoms are mild, to prevent the symptoms from potentially worsening later in the course of the illness.”
