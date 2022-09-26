BRIGHTON – A few dozen community members in Brighton say they are concerned about the uptick of crime in their Essex County town.
During this community forum, residents talked about witnessing illegal actions such as drug activity and stealing. By the end of the meeting on Thursday evening, organizers asked folks if they are willing to join committees to come up with action plans.
Resident Beverly Pepin explained before the meeting started that the gathering was a follow-up meeting of residents who discussed the issue of crime during a selectboard meeting a few weeks ago.
Pepin went on to explain the residents hoped to determine what they can do as a community to legally combat crime. Pepin plans to speak with other officials across the state who could not attend the gathering.
“Everyone in the state knows that all the communities in the state have problems,” Pepin said. “We in Brighton are concerned about Brighton.”
Governor Phil Scott’s office is aware of the issue and is willing to help, Pepin said.
