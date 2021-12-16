Chris Roy Award

The Newport CWS team was honored to present Chris Roy with a plaque recognizing his unwavering support for Creative Workforce Solutions and the Northeast Kingdom. “Chris is always willing to go above and beyond and share his kindness with those in need,” said Neil Morrissette, Business Account Manager for Creative Workforce Solutions. Chris was nominated for this award by Jenn Cote, the Senior Youth Employment Specialist with VABIR. “Often times the good is not shared and negative things in the community are the focus, but his dedication to show how employers work with individuals to create success with our community partners is what makes Chris special,” said Cote. Chris always uses heart in his stories and is happy to contact other resources to help with the cause. It was for all these reasons that Chris was chosen as the recipient for this award. Chris, second from right, receives that award from Kendall Middleton, Brittany Berry, Brooke Gentely-Quiles, Pamela Brown, Lynn Vallieres, Britney Berry, and Neil Morrissette. (Photo by Mike Olmstead)

Recommended for you