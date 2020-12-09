What You Need to Know Now
As Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said earlier this week, we are in the very first stages of vaccine production and distribution to the states, and there will likely be a limited supply of vaccine early on. Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Vermont.
Wear a mask and keep a 6-foot distance from anyone outside your household.
Do not get together or socialize with anyone you don’t live with.
Avoid traveling when possible, even within Vermont. Anyone who travels to or from Vermont must quarantine. The only exception is for essential travel.
If you’re sick, stay home.
Even mild symptoms (like a headache or dry cough) could be signs of COVID-19. Talk to your health care provider about getting tested, and stay home while waiting for your result.
Learn more about who should get tested and find a test site near you.
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
Call your local mental health crisis line.
Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
If your financial situation has recently changed, you may now qualify for Vermont nutrition and food programs. They include: WIC program (Women, Infants and Children), 3SquaresVT/SNAP, and more. Newer programs such as Farmers to Families and Everyone Eats are helping to fill the gaps. All these programs can help keep healthy food on the table.
Contact the Health Department, Hunger Free Vermont, or call 2-1-1 for more information.
The new map of town-level COVID-19 activity shows the rate of cases of COVID-19 among Vermont residents per 10,000 people, by town of residence during the past two weeks. This change offers a more current view of what’s happening, on a rolling basis. The map also includes a table that shows cumulative town counts since March. The map and the table are updated weekly.
Case Information
Orleans County Only
Total cases 208 +20
Deaths 3 +1
Current COVID-19 Activity in all of Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on December 9, 2020
Description
Number New cases*
105 (5,285 total)
Currently hospitalized 25
Hospitalized in ICU 2
Hospitalized under investigation 1
Percent Positive (7-day average) 2.8%
People tested 236,486
Total tests 593,651