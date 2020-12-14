Governor Phil Scott on Monday announced the arrival in Vermont of the first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first portion of the 5,850 doses coming to Vermont this week. The State Vaccine Depot and the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington each received 975 doses at approximately 8:00 a.m. today. The doses were sent as part of the initial nationwide shipments that followed the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine issued by the FDA on December 12.
“This is an important milestone and an essential step toward defeating a virus that’s devastated families and businesses throughout Vermont and around the globe,” said Governor Phil Scott. “There is no better, safer or faster way to defeat this virus and work to rebuild our economy than a successful effort to make vaccines available to every single Vermonter. We are committed to working with our partners to get this done, so we can get through this and be stronger and more resilient than ever before.”
The Vermont Department of Health was allocated weekly shipments of 5,850 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine through December. On Tuesday, December 15, the Health Department will receive an additional 1,950 doses, and another 1,950 doses will ship later this week directly to pharmacies that have contracted with the federal government to administer vaccines at long-term care facilities. The Health Department, in coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center, will distribute vaccine to hospitals throughout the state.
“This is a pivotal moment, one that marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “As I’ve said before, however, this is just the start of a long process to receive and administer enough vaccine to bring COVID-19 under control. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of everyone keeping up their efforts to protect themselves and prevent spread of the virus. This is a time for great optimism and even greater vigilance to make it all happen.”
New at healthvermont.gov
Nearly 60% of Vermonters with COVID-19 have a pre-existing health condition or are
at least 60 years old. These two populations are at the highest risk for serious COVID-19-related outcomes. Learn more in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on December 14, 2020
Description Number New cases* 104 (5,857 total)
Currently hospitalized 26
Hospitalized in ICU 4
Hospitalized under investigation 2
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.2%
People tested 245,205
Total tests 622,141
Total people recovered
3,603 Deaths+ 96
Travelers monitored 196
Contacts monitored 204
People completed monitoring 11,371
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
