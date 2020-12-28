There will be no Daily Update on Jan. 1.

 Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on December 28, 2020

Orleans County, VT

Total cases 287 +1

Deaths

4 +1

Description

Number

New cases*

87

(7,120 total)

Currently hospitalized

18

Hospitalized in ICU

5

Hospitalized under investigation

2

Percent Positive (7-day average)

2.2%

People tested

260,814

Total tests

684,977

Total people recovered

4,732

Deaths+

129

Travelers monitored

245

Contacts monitored

172

People completed monitoring

11,719

 

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

  Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

