There will be no Daily Update on Jan. 1.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on December 28, 2020
Orleans County, VT
Total cases 287 +1
Deaths
4 +1
Description
Number
New cases*
87
(7,120 total)
Currently hospitalized
18
Hospitalized in ICU
5
Hospitalized under investigation
2
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.2%
People tested
260,814
Total tests
684,977
Total people recovered
4,732
Deaths+
129
Travelers monitored
245
Contacts monitored
172
People completed monitoring
11,719
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.