State officials provide vaccination update, preview next steps
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Tuesday that about 9,800 Vermonters have been vaccinated so far, including 8,000 health care workers, 900 emergency services personnel and 900 in long-term care facilities, though that number is likely larger due to a lag in reporting through the federal government.
By the end of January, everyone in Phase 1A should have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with many having received second doses, he said.
Sec. Smith also previewed the next phase of vaccinations, which will be prioritized and given based on age. For example, those age 75 and older will be the first to get the vaccine after Phase 1A is complete, then 70 and over, then 65 and older.
People with underlying health conditions will also be a priority — no matter what age — and those conditions will be well defined, he said. Officials are also working on how those who face health inequities will fall into these priority groupings.
“What we are trying to do is to design a system that is easily implemented, easily understood, and prioritizes our fundamental goal — protecting lives,” Sec. Smith said.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD showed data about COVID-19 deaths in Vermont, which have been almost exclusively among those age 60 and older. He also noted that 40% of people with COVID-19 have a pre-existing chronic condition, some having two or more such conditions.
“Our guiding ‘North Star’ in this endeavor is to prevent the most deaths,” Dr. Levine said. “The complex work of prioritization is essential in these early stages. It must be done with careful consideration to ensure there is equitable and systematic access as the amount of vaccine coming to Vermont increases. With each shot, we are that much closer to reducing the risk of exposure to where we can begin a return to a state closer to normalcy.”
Temporary change allows for gathering with single, trusted household through New Years
Dr. Levine said on Tuesday that while it is too early to know if we will see any increase or not in cases following the holidays, the data projections look favorable. The more people who followed the guidance for travel and limited gatherings, the better the odds we will not see a spike – and the same goes for the upcoming New Year’s celebrations.
Both Governor Scott and Dr. Levine appealed to Vermonters to stick close to state guidance as we usher in the brighter days of 2021:
For the period from December 23 – January 2, one household may gather with one other trusted household. That is a maximum of two households getting together during this period.
Staying home and with people you live with is still the lowest risk. Gathering with people you do not live with is not recommended for people who are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 or for the people who care for them.
If you do get together with another household, the Health Department strongly encourages getting tested 7 days afterwards. Find a site near you at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.
If you gather with anyone from out of state, everyone in both households must quarantine for 14 days, or 7 days with a negative test.
The travel policy has not changed. If you travel outside of Vermont, you must follow quarantine requirements.
Case Information
Orleans County
Total cases
291+4
Deaths: 4
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on December 29, 2020
Description
Number
New cases*
82
(7,202 total)
Currently hospitalized
31
Hospitalized in ICU
6
Hospitalized under investigation
3
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2%
People tested
261,095
Total tests
687,387
Total people recovered
4,804
Deaths+
130
Travelers monitored
249
Contacts monitored
166
People completed monitoring
11,766
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.