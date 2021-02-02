Vaccination Update
More than 55,000 people have now been vaccinated in Vermont, including 19,500 who have received both doses.
Health Department vaccination sites remained open today despite the snowy weather, with a minimal number of people needing to reschedule, state officials said at Tuesday’s press conference.
The Health Department is also reminding people that you must have an appointment to be vaccinated. Clinics are NOT open to walk-ins, and people should not show up at clinics looking for “extra doses.” Vaccine to be used is carefully managed, so please do not call the Health Department and ask to be put on a list to be told of extras – there is no such list.
Keep Up Prevention & Avoid Gatherings
Punxsutawney Phil said we are in for six more weeks of winter, and likewise, Vermont has many more weeks of effort needed to keep COVID-19 at bay.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said Tuesday that though we’ve been very focused on vaccination, we cannot ignore the work we’ve been doing — and still need to do — to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“You know it by now, and it’s as critically important today as it has been for nearly a year: 6-foot spaces, masks on faces, uncrowded places,” Dr. Levine said. “We also still need to avoid gathering with people we don’t live with right now.”
COVID-19 finds its way into gatherings, and once it does, it spreads easily. And then it spreads again, from person to person, into households, work places, houses of worship and beyond, leading to more concerning community spread, he said.
“We’ve worked so hard at this for so many months now, please don’t let up now. Not when we’re so much closer to being protected by a vaccine,” Dr. Levine said.
Protect Yourself and Others By Getting Tested
If you want to get tested for COVID-19 and have no symptoms, you can visit a location near you. There are now more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. It’s quick, easy and free.
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
Of the more than 1,100 child care programs in Vermont, there have been 6 outbreaks. That means fewer than 1% of child care programs have had an outbreak. Learn more about COVID-19 in Child Care Settings in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 2, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
108
(12,196 total)
Currently hospitalized
54
Hospitalized in ICU
12
Hospitalized under investigation
5
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.1%
People tested
305,785
Total tests
886,121
Total people recovered
8,581
Deaths+
176
Travelers monitored
166
Contacts monitored
243
People completed monitoring
12,748
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses
Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19
Sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19
Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response
Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.
School & Child Care Guidance
Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools
Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19
Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care
More resources on the Your Community web page.
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
Call your local mental health crisis line.
Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.
Visit our Coping With Stress web page.
Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.
Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.