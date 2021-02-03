Vaccination Update
More than 55,800 people have now been vaccinated in Vermont, including 21,100 who have received both doses, according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
The Health Department is reminding people that you must have an appointment to be vaccinated. Clinics are NOT open to walk-ins, and people should not show up at clinics looking for “extra doses.” Vaccine to be used is carefully managed, so please do not call the Health Department and ask to be put on a list to be told of extras – there is no such list.
If you are age 75 and or older and still need to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated, please visithealthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
New on healthvermont.gov
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29% of Vermont’s long-term care facilities (LTCF) have had at least one case of COVID-19. Outbreaks have been experienced by 17% of our long-term care facilities. These outbreaks are defined as a situation where two or more residents or staff members with COVID-19 have known connections to each other in the facility setting.
See our new report COVID-19 in long-term care facilities to learn more, including how the Health Department works with these facilities to prepare for and prevent COVID-19. This report will be updated every Tuesday on our website.
Protect Yourself and Others By Getting Tested
If you want to get tested for COVID-19 and have no symptoms, you can visit a location near you. There are now more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. It’s quick, easy and free.
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 3, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
129
(12,329 total)
Currently hospitalized
52
Hospitalized in ICU
8
Hospitalized under investigation
2
Percent Positive (7-day average)
1.9%
People tested
306,853
Total tests
894,557
Total people recovered
8,759
Deaths+
179
Travelers monitored
168
Contacts monitored
235
People completed monitoring
12,774
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Additional Resources About Vaccination and More
Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions.
COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.
Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update.
Find information sheets, posters and toolkits on our Resources web page, in addition to translated materials.
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
Call your local mental health crisis line.
Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
You can also get more information and resources:
Visit our Coping With Stress web page.
Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.
Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.