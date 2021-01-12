As more Vermonters are vaccinated, don’t let up on COVID-19 prevention
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said at Tuesday’s press conference that teams are hard at work planning for the next phases of vaccination, as the next rounds expand by age grouping and high-risk conditions.
“We plan to have more details to share later this week on these and how Vermonters can register for appointments when they are eligible,” Dr. Levine said.
Governor Phil Scott reiterated the focus of these plans is to protect older Vermonters who are most at risk.
“As the data and science show, the older you are, the more vulnerable you are to severe risks and death from COVID,” Gov. Scott said. “Saving lives must be our priority.”
Dr. Levine added that following health guidance is even more essential as we keep an eye on developments around the more transmissible variant of the virus that has now been found in 10 states, including Connecticut and New York.
“We need to keep taking all the same steps to protect ourselves from the virus and keep it from spreading as we wait for the vaccine to become available to more and more Vermonters,” Dr. Levine said.
Remember: Masks on faces, 6-foot spaces, and uncrowded places. Avoid travel and getting together with anyone you don’t live with. And always monitor yourself for symptoms.
“Literally, take a moment and think how you are feeling,” Dr. Levine said. “And be sure to get tested after any gathering or possible exposure to someone with COVID-19.”
COVID-19 Vaccine in Vermont
About 24,800 people have now been vaccinated in Vermont, including 1,781 who have received both doses. Learn more on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
Get the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Vermont, including who can get the vaccine now and who will be eligible next. Check back often as we update this page regularly with new information.
While we wait for vaccine to become more widely available to Vermonters, we must keep up our prevention practices, including physical distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing and staying home when we’re sick. This is still the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.
New on healthvermont.gov
Learn more about how Health Department data analysts create the map of town level data in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
If you gathered with others, get tested
If you gathered with anyone you don’t live with or had a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19, we recommend getting tested. This is how you can help keep the virus from spreading.
Vermonters without COVID symptoms can now get tested at more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. It’s quick, easy and free.
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on January 12, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
167
(9,247 total)
Currently hospitalized
51
Hospitalized in ICU
10
Hospitalized under investigation
5
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.7%
People tested
280,173
Total tests
767,325
Total people recovered
6,226
Deaths+
158
Travelers monitored
245
Contacts monitored
218
People completed monitoring
12,114
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses
Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19
Sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19
Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response
Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.
School & Child Care Guidance
Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools
Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19
Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care