Vermont’s vaccination plans based on limited, unpredictable federal supply
Governor Phil Scott said at Tuesday’s press conference that Vermont continues to plan its COVID-19 vaccination efforts around a limited and unpredictable supply of vaccine from the federal government.
Currently, health care workers and long-term care facility residents can receive the vaccine – What’s been called Phase 1A. Beginning next week on January 25, Vermonters who are age 75 and older will be able to make an appointment to be vaccinated. Officials will announce details on how to make an appointment in the coming days.
Those eligible for the vaccine will expand by age grouping, and then, after the age groups, by certain high-risk medical conditions.
Gov. Scott addressed comparisons of Vermont’s plans with those in other parts of the country.
“It’s true that some states have started with broader eligibility than ours,” Gov. Scott said. “The problem is, without the supply, they’re not going to be able to vaccinate any more people — just create more frustration and confusion.”
“Overpromising is not the answer,” he added. “The logical approach is to manage the supply of the vaccine we’re receiving. And if we’re allotted more, we’ll scale up, which we hope is the case.”
In the meantime, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, again reminded Vermonters they will be informed when, where and how they will get vaccinated. “Please help us by not calling or sending emails until we provide all the details,” he said.
Keep up Prevention and Testing
While we wait for vaccine to become more widely available to Vermonters, we must keep up ourprevention practices, including physical distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing and staying home when we’re sick.
You can also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested. If you want to get tested for COVID-19 and have no symptoms, you can visit a location near you. There are now more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. It’s quick, easy and free.
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont As of 12 p.m. on January 19, 2021
Description
Number
New cases* 102
(10,321 total) Currently hospitalized 40
Hospitalized in ICU 5
Hospitalized under investigation 3
Percent Positive (7-day average) 2.6%
People tested 290,393
Total tests 813,355
Total people recovered 6,925
Deaths+ 163
Travelers monitored
174 Contacts monitored
234 People completed monitoring 12,357
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
