Officials urge Vermonters who gathered with others to get tested
While it’s still too early to know how the recent holidays impacted COVID-19 cases in Vermont, Health Commissioner Mark Levine MD said at Tuesday’s press conference that Vermonters can still protect one another by getting tested.
“Whether you gathered with a single household, you “broke the rules” and saw more people over the holidays, or had a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19, please, get tested,” Dr. Levine said.
Testing is how you can know if you have the COVID-19 virus so you can act to care for your health. Equally important, having test results is the only way we can make sure people who tests positive can isolate — and to identify their close contacts, so they can also stay home and away from other people — to keep the virus from spreading.
Dr. Levine also added: “if you gathered with people or did not follow protocols, please know that contact tracers do not enforce rules and you will not get in trouble — the key is to make sure we have the information we need to protect Vermonters.”
Vermonters without COVID symptoms can now get tested at more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. So it’s quick, easy and free, Dr. Levine said.
You can register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. You do have to create an account to register, and we appreciate your patience with the process.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
New to our COVID-19 Resources page: Find links to national and other publications Vermont Department of Health scientists and experts have authored or contributed to – such as the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report “COVID-19 in a Correctional Facility Employee Following Multiple Brief Exposures to Persons with COVID-19.” CDC officials cited the investigation findings when it updated the definition of what is considered to be a close contact in October.
Probable Cases: As of January 4, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont now includes deaths among people who were considered probable cases since September 6, 2020. The impact on the total death count is minimal. Four probable deaths have been identified since September 6.
A death among a probable case is a person who:meets the probable case definition and has COVID-19 listed as a cause or contributing condition on their death certificate or has COVID-19 listed as a cause or contributing condition on their death certificate.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont As of 12 p.m. on January 5, 2021
Description Number New cases*
165 (8,038 total)
Currently hospitalized 38
Hospitalized in ICU 8
Hospitalized under investigation 6
Percent Positive (7-day average) 2.8%
People tested 269,010
Total tests 719,758
Total people recovered 5,463
Deaths+ 149
Travelers monitored 307
Contacts monitored 195
People completed monitoring 11,885
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.