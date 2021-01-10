Vaccination Update
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said at Friday’s press conference that 21,000 Vermonters have now been vaccinated, adding that Vermont ranks second in the nation in the rate of doses distributed per 100,000 people.
Currently, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are being vaccinated. Vermont plans to use age grouping to determine who can receive the vaccine next based on our primary objective — to save lives, he said.
There are nearly 50,000 Vermonters in the category of age 75 and older, Smith said. Once this grouping is complete, we will move on to age 70 and older, and then 65 and older. In total, these three groups will comprise 125,000 Vermonters. With current allocations, it will take probably until the start of spring to finish these groups, he said.
See the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard for the latest data on vaccination in Vermont and visit healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccines to learn about who can get vaccinated now, vaccine safety information, and more.
Keep up prevention efforts during post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said at Friday’s press conference that Vermont’s daily numbers of COVID-19 cases are likely beginning to show the effects of the holidays — the same result of more people traveling and gathering that the rest of the country is experiencing.
“The teams are not finding evidence that significant outbreaks have occurred related to the types of gatherings that were allowed for the holidays, and far more evidence of isolated cases related to community prevalence,” Dr. Levine said.
Along with the rise in cases, a more transmissible variant of the virus is likely spreading in the United States — all the more reason to redouble our prevention efforts, Dr. Levine said.
“We know with this virus we’re never ‘safe’ and we’re certainly not immune to the havoc COVID-19 is causing in the rest of the country,” he said. “The fact is, we know how this virus works — and what works against it. And that is what you already know: wearing a mask, keeping at least a 6-foot distance, avoiding travel and gatherings and staying home when you’re sick.”
CDC Report Features Review of Vermont’s Quarantine Policy
Since May, Vermont has allowed people without COVID-19 symptoms to end quarantine on or after day 7 with a negative test result. In an article published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report, testing data showed that the policy has been effective and has not led to significant spread of COVID-19 in Vermont.
If you gathered with others, get tested
If you gathered with anyone you don’t live with or had a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19, we recommend getting tested. This is how you can help keep the virus from spreading.
Vermonters without COVID symptoms can now get tested at more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. So it’s quick, easy and free.
You can register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. You do have to create an account to register, and we appreciate your patience with the process.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on January 8, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
202
(8,619 total)
Currently hospitalized
29
Hospitalized in ICU
8
Hospitalized under investigation
6
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.7%
People tested
271,568
Total tests
731,627
Total people recovered
5,657
Deaths+
155
Travelers monitored
320
Contacts monitored
191
People completed monitoring
11,926
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.