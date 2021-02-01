Vaccination Sites Will be Open Tomorrow (Tuesday, February 2)
The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday, February 2. However, because of the anticipated snowfall, people who want to can easily reschedule their appointments.
Most areas of Vermont are forecast to receive between six to 12 inches of snow between Monday night and Wednesday morning, which will likely impact travel. If you have an appointment to receive the vaccine at a clinic on Tuesday, you should monitor the weather and postpone travel if you have concerns about making it to your appointment safely.
State officials emphasized that you will not miss out on your vaccine. Those who cannot make it to their appointments or prefer to not travel should call 855-722-7878 to re-schedule. You will be given a new appointment for the same time on a day later this week. If that day isn’t convenient, you can ask for a new appointment on a later day. You will not have to begin the registration process all over again.
The Health Department is also reaching out to people who have appointments Tuesday to advise them of the weather conditions and offer the option of re-scheduling.
People who have registered to get their vaccine at Kinney Drugs should contact the store at which they made their appointment if they need to reschedule.
Vermonters are highly encouraged to monitor weather conditions closely and not to travel if driving conditions are difficult:
National Weather Service Burlington: www.weather.gov/btv
National Weather Service Albany: www.weather.gov/aly
For information about registering for a vaccination appointment, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. You can also check Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Keep up Prevention and Testing
While we wait for vaccine to become more widely available to Vermonters, we must keep up our prevention practices, including physical distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing and staying home when we’re sick.
You can also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested. If you want to get tested for COVID-19 and have no symptoms, you can visit a location near you. There are now more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. It’s quick, easy and free.
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
Of the more than 1,100 child care programs in Vermont, there have been 6 outbreaks. That means fewer than 1% of child care programs have had an outbreak. Learn more about COVID-19 in Child Care Settings in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on February 1, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
113
(12,083 total)
Currently hospitalized
60
Hospitalized in ICU
6
Hospitalized under investigation
7
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2%
People tested
305,649
Total tests
908,823
Total people recovered
8,268
Deaths+
175
Travelers monitored
163
Contacts monitored
247
People completed monitoring
12,730
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
Find more data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Get the information you need at our Frequently Asked Questions.
School & Child Care Guidance
- Strong and Healthy Start: Safety and Health Guidance for Vermont Schools
- Mental Health: A Strong and Healthy Start: Social, Emotional and Mental Health Supports During COVID-19
- Child care: Health Guidance for Child Care and Out of School Care
More resources on the Your Community web page.
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:Call your local mental health crisis line.Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.Visit our Coping With Stress web page.Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.
