Vermont begins COVID-19 vaccination for people 75 and older
COVID-19 vaccinations began for Vermonters age 75 and older Wednesday, with 1,175 appointments at clinics around the state. Organizers of at least one clinic reported applause and some tears as the first vaccinations were given.
“Though it was not without some bumps along the way, this is a tremendously exciting step, and I am so proud of the work all our teams did to make this happen — together,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, at Wednesday’s press conference. “It is truly a great day for public health.”
Clinics were held by the Health Department, Kinney Drugs and other partners. There are now more than 30,700 Vermonters in this age group who have scheduled an appointment to be vaccinated.
“As we begin vaccinating the thousands of Vermonters who are 75 and older, we know we are protecting those most at risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said.
Dr. Levine reminded Vermonter that while we all wait for enough vaccine for everyone, we must keep up the same protocols that will protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.
Health Department Reviewing Possible Loss of Vaccine at Springfield Hospital
The Health Department is continuing to review a situation involving several hundred doses of vaccine distributed to Springfield Hospital, and the possibility that a temperature excursion may result in the loss of those doses.
At this time, we’re seeking final guidance from the manufacturer on the potential loss of doses due to a temperature excursion. This will not impact vaccination appointments scheduled this week for those age 75 and older or the availability of second doses for those already vaccinated.
We very much appreciate the proactive efforts by Springfield Hospital in alerting the state of the situation and in its cooperation with our teams to address it. As I believe was said at the press briefing today, this is very unfortunate, but not unprecedented. As we know from more than a half century of vaccinating people against diseases, this kind of thing does, on occasion, happen.
In this and in all cases, Vermonters should be assured that we will not administer vaccine from any doses we are not 100% confident can be used. No vaccine from the doses in question were given out.
We will share more information as it becomes available.
Keep up Prevention and Testing
While we wait for vaccine to become more widely available to Vermonters, we must keep up our prevention practices, including physical distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing and staying home when we’re sick.
You can also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested. If you want to get tested for COVID-19 and have no symptoms, you can visit a location near you. There are now more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. It’s quick, easy and free.
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
There have been 25 outbreaks in K-12 schools. On average, there are three cases per school outbreak.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on January 27, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
78
(11,379 total)
Currently hospitalized
46
Hospitalized in ICU
8
Hospitalized under investigation
1
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.2%
People tested
298,176
Total tests
862,821
Total people recovered
7,696
Deaths+
172
Travelers monitored
155
Contacts monitored
269
People completed monitoring
12,568
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
Call your local mental health crisis line.
Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.
Visit our Coping With Stress web page.