Know the timeline of when COVID-19 can spread
You can spread the COVID-19 virus to others two days before you notice any symptoms, or even if you never develop symptoms. Our timelines can help determine when you might have been infectious, or when someone you were exposed to might have been infectious — the time when the virus can spread to others.If you gathered with others, get tested
While it’s still too early to know how the recent holidays impacted COVID-19 cases in Vermont, you can still protect your loved ones and community by getting tested.
We recommend testing if you gathered with anyone you don’t live with or had a potential exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Testing is how you can know if you have the COVID-19 virus so you can act to care for your health. Equally important, having test results is the only way we can make sure people who tests positive can isolate — and to identify their close contacts, so they can also stay home and away from other people — to keep the virus from spreading.
Vermonters without COVID symptoms can now get tested at more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. So it’s quick, easy and free.
You can register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. You do have to create an account to register, and we appreciate your patience with the process.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on January 6, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
106
(8,158 total)
Currently hospitalized
33
Hospitalized in ICU
6
Hospitalized under investigation
7
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.8%
People tested
269,690
Total tests
722,745
Total people recovered
5,546
Deaths+
152
Travelers monitored
320
Contacts monitored
182
People completed monitoring
11,911
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
