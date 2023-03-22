The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday evening, March 21, 2023, in the town of Jay.

The man has been identified as Byron M. Camber, 27, of North Troy. An autopsy was performed Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause and manner of death remain pending, waiting the results of toxicology testing, which can take several weeks to several months.

