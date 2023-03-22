The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday evening, March 21, 2023, in the town of Jay.
The man has been identified as Byron M. Camber, 27, of North Troy. An autopsy was performed Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause and manner of death remain pending, waiting the results of toxicology testing, which can take several weeks to several months.
Camber was located at about 5:55 p.m. off the side of the road near the intersection of Gendron and Pine Grove roads. There were no immediate signs of trauma on the victim’s body.
This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Major Crime Unit, Victim Services Unit, and Field Force Division.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Investigators would especially like to speak with anyone who drove through the area prior to the discovery of the body or who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.