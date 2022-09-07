DERBY LINE VILLAGE - At the Village Trustee meeting on Wednesday evening, trustees heard about the possible divesting of the International Water Company from the pipeline and spring that once supplied the community with water. They were also updated on area vandalism and discussed keeping more detailed records on the time employees are spending on certain groupings of tasks, such as water and sewer.
Over a century ago, Holland Pond was used as the water source for the residents of Derby Line and their neighbors in Stanstead, Canada. The pipeline that delivered water to the villages was originally made of wood and there still remains sections of wood pipes that were never replaced.