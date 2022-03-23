DERBY- A rather active recreation committee in Derby continues to develop opportunities with the select board’s blessing. On Monday evening they outlined plans for a farmer’s market, a disc golf course, and improving access to the town forest.
A survey last year confirmed that the community favors a seasonal farmer’s market in town. There are pros and cons, which are being weighed, and the initial thought is to start small. The market can be located at the town green next to the junior high school, or at the expanded parking lot behind the town clerk’s office. The expanded parking lot, relocating the tennis and basketball courts, adding walking paths and installing electricity are all in the planning stages.
There’s interest and support for the market, but the select board and committee need to know the regulations to operate a farmer’s market. The board discussed vendors that sell food needing a license. Board chair Grant Spates suggested the committee talk to Newport City manager Laura Dolgin to learn what’s required of the town and the vendors.
“You can set up a LLC for a farmer’s market,” Spates said. There may be grant money to start the process, he stated.
Derby Elementary School teacher Peter AuClair asked the select board if he could create a disc golf course at the town forest. A physical education instructor, AuClair has already built a disc golf course at the elementary school. Board member Karen Chitambar said the disc golf course at Prouty Beach in Newport is quite popular. It’s estimated that it takes about an hour to play a nine basket course, and the baskets average between 100 and 300 feet apart.
An alternative site for the corse was discussed. There could be room for one on town land next to the dog park. Parking is available and in the summer the Salem Beach House is open and bathroom facilities will be available.