NEWPORT CITY – A Derby Line man facing a first-degree attempted murder charge will remain detained pending a mental health evaluation in connection with a shooting on Monday.
Alfred Charest, 38, who appeared in Vermont Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon, pleaded innocent to that charge as well as felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted aggravated assault. He also denied two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.
State police said Monday that nobody was injured in the shooting.
State Police Sgt. Andrew Jensen said troopers received a call about 9:45 a.m. from a complainant who reported he heard what he thought were multiple gunshots near 22 Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. A second caller also indicated the shooter was in an apartment at 22 Caswell Avenue.
While en route, Jensen said he heard radio traffic indicating there might be more than one shooter and possible casualties inside the apartment complex. When he arrived, Jensen saw the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Newport City Police officers, the Orleans County Sheriff Department, and state police set up a perimeter on the apartment building. Jensen wrote in court files that Lt. Debra Munson with the state police pointed to a second-floor window where she believed the shots originated. Jensen also wrote that he saw holes in the window.
Court files say that most of the 46 Caswell Avenue tenants were able to be ushered to safety, but others were told to stay in place due to the exits faced Charest's apartment.
