arry Lewis of Newport and Alain Roy of Derby Line are now connected for life -- by a donated kidney.
Lewis last month donated a kidney to 54-year-old Alain Roy of Derby Line in a transplant operation that took place at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Through news coverage last year, Lewis learned that Roy needed a new kidney. After seeing the news item, Lewis contacted DHMC to offer one of his kidneys.
Lewis decided to help because he’s a healthy adult and has donated before.
“If I can help somebody, then why not,” he said. “I donate blood.”
During a telephone interview on Sunday, Roy said he and his wife, Sharon, are staying in a hotel near DHMC because of the necessary post-transplant monitoring by the DHMC medical team. They plan to stay there until the end of the month.
It took 369 days from the date of diagnosis to date of surgery on Jan. 26. Roy credits Sharon for raising public awareness for his need for a kidney. Sharon even organized the placement of yard signs to expand their plea around Vermont.
“Too many people wait too many years to get one, and some never get it,” he said. “We figured we would do what we have to do and hope for the best, and here we are today.”
