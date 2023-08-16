VILLAGE OF DERBY LINE - On Tuesday evening, the Derby Line Village trustees weren’t too pleased to receive a bill from Stanstead to pay for an upgrade to the wastewater treatment system. The facility is located in Stanstead, Quebec and shared with Derby Line, and Rock Island. Numerous cost overruns and a lack of communication has plagued the project. The original estimate for the upgrades was in the $4 million range. Now the cost has ballooned to $6,742,305 of which Stanstead expects Derby Line to pay half. That’s not happening if trustee Chair Richard Creaser has a say.  For the Full story see Thursday's Express

