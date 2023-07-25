DERBY - At Monday night’s selectboard meeting, flood damage was again a hot topic. Selectboard member Steve Gendreau said the town did receive some storm damage, including on the Gore Road, the Hayward Road, and West Street. Town administrator Bob Kelley said that overall, the town (as an entity) received less than $1 million in storm damage. Property damage for residents is not fully known.
The recently reconstructed "kid's pond," operated by Derby Fish and Game Club also received damage. It is estimated that the repairs will cost $30,000. FEMA funds may be available.