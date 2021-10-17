NEWPORT CITY – A Derby man, who state police accused of pulling a gun on his teenage daughter, continues to be held at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Roger Morse, 39, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Newport to aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and domestic assault.
He also denied misdemeanor charges of cruelty to a child, reckless endangerment, and interfering with access to emergency services filed by Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi.
Read more in Monday's Newport Daily Express....