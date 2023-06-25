DERBY - Joseph Maynard, 46, of Derby, VT, was in Orleans County Superior Court on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, to answer a violation of probation following an incident where he allegedly left a threatening voicemail at the Governor’s Office. Maynard has been on probation for incidents dating back to Feb 2018.
Maynard was released, with conditions, including not having contact with the governor’s office and remaining 300 feet away from the governor’s office. The State's Attorney objected to the release of Maynard; however, he was released into his wife’s custody; he must engage with a mental health professional and take all medications as directed.