DERBY –The Creative Workforce Solutions (CWS) presented the 2021 Summer Career Exploration Program Award of Excellence last week. The first-time award issued in corporation with Vermont Association of Business, Industry, and Rehabilitation (VABIR) as well as Vocational Rehabilitation recognizes the store’s effort to provide employment opportunities to teenagers. The program ran from June 28 until August 20.
Six students worked at the store over the summer, three of which ended up getting hired. The program pays the wages to those working under the program, but the store pays the salary to anyone they hire.
“With the way we set it up, students can enter in a safe environment where they know they’re on a work experience and trying out new skills in a new environment,” said Sherie Frizzell, youth employment specialist for VABIR.
VABIR lets the employer and student know if the match is not a good fit, they can end the program early.