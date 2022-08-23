Derby select board Smith and Gendreau

From left selectmen and state representative Brian Smith and selectman Steve Gendreau at the Monday evening board meeting. (Photo by Ed Barber)

DERBY - The Derby select board voted against a proposal by Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) Executive Director Paul Tomasi to discontinue voting for the organization's budget by Australian ballot.

NEKWMD is the only waste management district that requires voters to approve the annual budget. Town representatives on the board of supervisors take direction from the select board or city council and vote accordingly.

Tags

Recommended for you