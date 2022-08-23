DERBY - The Derby select board voted against a proposal by Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) Executive Director Paul Tomasi to discontinue voting for the organization's budget by Australian ballot.
NEKWMD is the only waste management district that requires voters to approve the annual budget. Town representatives on the board of supervisors take direction from the select board or city council and vote accordingly.
Tomasi and some of the supervisors have said that most small towns vote from the floor at Town Meetings and the only item on the Australian ballot is the NEKWMD budget.
Because of its population, Derby has two representatives on the board.
"Let the voters decide," said selectman Brian Smith, who didn't support a charter change.
Selectwoman Karen Chitambar said the select board's vote would only be advisory. If the Waste Management District moves away from Australian ballot voting, it represents a charter change which must be authorized by the voters throughout the district anyway.
A motion to support a charter change failed. The board will ask for a copy of the proposed change in the charter to review.
Broadband money, the naming of a private road, and designating a property as a Preferred Solar Site were all also discussed.
