DERBY - Not satisfied with the outcome of a vicious dog hearing, where it was alleged an attack by two dogs led to the death of a miniature horse (Eve), Nancy Moore asked the Derby selectboard on Monday evening if they were following up by keeping the Marcella Griffith property under surveillance.
John and Nancy Moore's daughter, Alison Patenaude, boarded two horses at Moore's property on Route 5 north of the Village of Derby Center. Last fall Patenaude alleged Morgan Griffith's dogs Hendrix and Kodak (a pit bull and pit bull/great dane mix) were left unsupervised at Griffith's mother's house just up the road.
The dogs allegedly left the property, crossed the road onto the Moore property and attacked Eve who was in a paddock. Patenaude arrived shortly thereafter, following her workday. She claimed that she found the other horse, Fancy, in obvious stress and while bringing her to the stable saw the two dogs running in their direction.
They made it safely to the stable, the dogs left the premises, and Patenaude was able to call her husband Jason for help.
Patenaude alleges, and the selectboard concurred based on the preponderance of the evidence, the dogs were responsible for the death of Eve, who was later found.
Other than banning Griffith's dogs from entering Derby no fine was administered or other action taken. Moore contends the family was assured local law enforcement would watch the property.
"I was told there would be sporadic visits," Moore said. "Law enforcement hasn't been there."
Following a back and forth discussion, selectboard Chair Grant Spates assured Moore that town administrator Bob Kelley would notify the Vermont State Police and Orleans County Sheriff's Department of the board's request to keep an eye open for the dogs. Kelley will also touch base with the game warden.
The town's dog ordinance limits the selectboard's authority when responding to dog complaints. While there have been incidents involving dogs biting people, intimidation, or killing cats, the death of a horse rises to a different level.
Moore wants the selectboard to require Griffith to have the dogs undergo an evaluation.
"It's not in our ordinance," Spates explained. The board plans to review an ordinance from Weston, MA which Spates said will give the board more authority to take action. The Weston ordinance gives the governing body authority to order a dog be seized if it is considered dangerous.
"We get a complaint, we hold a hearing," Spates said of the current limitations. The language in the ordinance is limiting.
If there had been language in the ordinance allowing the animal control officer to evaluate a dog for vicious behavior, the selectboard could have taken further action in the Patenaude case.
Selectman Brad Shattuck endorsed a change in language to allow the animal control office to assess and seize dogs considered vicious. He urged Kelley to ensure local law enforcement agencies are aware the dogs have been banned from Derby.
Griffith lives with Hendrix and Kodak in Newport City.