DERBY - There were several contested races in Derby, with the town moderator position ending in a tie between Frank Davis and Brian Smith. Both candidates received 184 votes. One person, who held the balance of the election, opted for a write-in candidate. The selectboard will appoint a moderator at some time in the future, should one be needed in the coming year.
Davis, who moderated the 2022 Town Meeting in the absence of Richard Nelson, is also the elementary school district moderator. Smith also threw his hat in the ring for school moderator. Davis won the school moderator office with a vote of 195 to 171.
Smith and Steve Gendreau ran unopposed for the selectboard for three and two year terms, respectively. Nancy Moore returns as a lister. Maryann Tetreault was reelected as the delinquent tax collector, and Mathew Sheltra as first constable.
The combined town and highway budget for fiscal year 2023 is $2,964,458. An additional $200,000 was appropriated for the rebuilding of roads.
Fourteen community appropriations totaling $168,813 were authorized.
The International Water Company property on the Herrick Road, the Derby Fish and Game Club located on the Derby Fish and Game Road, and the Kid’s Pond on Route 5 all received an exemption from municipal property taxes for a period of five years.
There were two contested races for positions on the Derby Elementary Town school board. Robert Boskind won a one year term with 198 votes while Jeremy Davis received 155 votes. Michael Kiser won a three year term outpolling Derek Judd 184 to 169.
Richard Nelson was reelected as Derby’s representative to the North Country Union High School and Junior High School boards.
At the town school meeting on Monday evening voters approved placing the 2021-22 fund balance into three reserve funds. Voters authorized the school board to transfer the excess funds to Buildings and Grounds ($288,737), Technology ($80,000), and Equity ($50,000).
By Australian Ballot, the elementary school budget of $7,471,330 passed 270 in favor to 101 opposed.