DERBY - There were several contested races in Derby, with the town moderator position ending in a tie between Frank Davis and Brian Smith. Both candidates received 184 votes. One person, who held the balance of the election, opted for a write-in candidate. The selectboard will appoint a moderator at some time in the future, should one be needed in the coming year.

Davis, who moderated the 2022 Town Meeting in the absence of Richard Nelson, is also the elementary school district moderator. Smith also threw his hat in the ring for school moderator. Davis won the school moderator office with a vote of 195 to 171. 

