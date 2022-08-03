BROWNINGTON - A couple of weeks ago a beaver dam removed in a wetland located west of Brownington Pond caused the water level to rapidly drop, 18 inches in 24 hours. Witnesses said the force of the water exiting the pond flipped boats over. The pond level is slowly recovering but is still noticeably lower.
When interviewed, several landowners who asked to remain anonymous said this isn't the first time the pond level has been tampered with. They believe they know who the culprit is, but did not share the information. Game warden Jake Johnson has been notified of the incident.