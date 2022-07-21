NEWPORT CITY – Redevelopment of the vacant Bogner Plant property, located off the Lake Road, is starting to take shape. Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation (NEKDC) has not only entered into a sales agreement for purchase of the property, but they have added to the amount of funding they have secured to renovate and remediate the building.
David Snedeker, executive director of Northeastern Development Association (NVDA), said in an interview on Thursday that the Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation (NEKDC), of which he is a member, received an award of $232,468 from the Capital Investment Grant Program.