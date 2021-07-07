Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced the planned reopening of satellite offices in Dummerston, St. Johnsbury, and St. Albans in early August.
The DMV operates six permanent branch offices that are located in Montpelier, Rutland, Newport, Springfield, Bennington, and South Burlington. Branch offices are open Monday through Friday and have been open throughout most of the pandemic, by appointment only. Those offices will continue in-person services by appointment as the system has proven to be more accommodating for customers and has eliminated the busy waiting room and long wait times.
“While the DMV has done a lot of work updating online systems to provide more convenience and accessibility to Vermonters, we know the demand is high and there’s value in providing services at these satellite offices,” said Governor Phil Scott. “The demand for services is exceeding the capacity of the six branch offices, and we’ve been working to open satellites effectively and efficiently.”
The Dummerston and St. Albans offices will resume in-person transactions Monday, August 2, 2021, and St Johnsbury will resume Thursday, August 5, 2021. Starting July 15, Vermonters who wish to do business at these locations can make appointments using the DMV’s online scheduling system or by calling 1-888-970-0357. Customers who have an existing appointment at a branch office should cancel it once their new appointment at a satellite office is made.
Satellite office hours will be similar to pre-pandemic office hours. The Dummerston office will be open every Monday and Tuesday. The St. Johnsbury office will be open every Thursday, and the St. Albans office will be open every other Monday and every Tuesday. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
“We know the importance of providing in-person services at our satellite locations, and we look forward to serving Vermonters around the state,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli.
The Department is developing a reopening plan for the Middlebury and White River Junction offices. Those details will be announced as soon as they become available.
Despite the branch offices being open, many Vermonters continue to do their DMV business online. Online registration renewals and replacements have increased by 20%, and approximately 50% of all license renewals have been completed online since the August 2020 reopening.
To schedule an appointment online, go to https://dmv.vermont.gov/mydmv/schedule-an-appointment.