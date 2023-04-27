CRAFTSBURY - Animal control officer Kelly Carpenter advised the selectboard of complaints of a nuisance dog that is bothering residents Kassity Ann and Andrew Marckres. They asked the selectboard to enforce the town's leash law.

Their unnamed neighbor has been asked to contain their dog, but it's allowed off leash and unattended, they claimed. The owner allegedly promised to buy an electronic collar, but failed to do so. The dog continues to visit the Marckres property several times a week. 

