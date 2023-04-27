CRAFTSBURY - Animal control officer Kelly Carpenter advised the selectboard of complaints of a nuisance dog that is bothering residents Kassity Ann and Andrew Marckres. They asked the selectboard to enforce the town's leash law.
Their unnamed neighbor has been asked to contain their dog, but it's allowed off leash and unattended, they claimed. The owner allegedly promised to buy an electronic collar, but failed to do so. The dog continues to visit the Marckres property several times a week.
As a result Marckres' family dog is restricted in its ability to move freely around their property.
Carpenter confirmed the Mackres' complaints are valid. She cited 36 instances from different neighbors where the wandering dog accessed their property, unleashed and unattended.
The Eden animal control officer has received reports about the dog. The owners were cited twice.
Enforcement by Carpenter will start with a citation and fine. She expects a ticket book to arrive this week. After being ticketed three times the ordinance spells out four possible options for next steps. The offending parties must undergo dog ownership training, the dog is permanently kennelled, force the owner to surrender the dog, or banish the dog from town. The latter option requires the owner to relinquish ownership of the dog.
The owner has two weeks from the date the ticket is issued to choose an option. The selectboard will send a certified notice at the two week deadline.
The Craftsbury Conservation Commission is planning a Bio Blitz, which pairs naturalists with resident volunteers. Over a four hour period ,12 naturalists and their partners will scour the Craftsbury woodlot. They will identify plants, insects, and animals in that sector. Volunteers will capture images of trees, flora, and fauna which will be inventoried.
A free online app allows the volunteers to use photos for identification. Plans are in the development stage.